Aleksandar Savic

Etno Pattern

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Etno Pattern vector illustration design icon modernism flat geometric symbol identity brand simple abstract shapes traditional pattern branding etno logo serbia slavic
Download color palette

This mark-pattern was created Rajski Konaci Neopix Team Building. We visited this beautiful place in our country Gornji Milanovac, Šumadija. There's a lovely complex where we stayed with the whole team, we had many events and different happenings. I will share more, so be on the lookout.

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like