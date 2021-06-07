Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI // 005 // App Icon

Daily UI // 005 // App Icon ux dailyui branding logo
Daily UI Challenge Day 5. I designed an app for Android using Material Design guidelines called VayAway, and so it seemed appropriate to design the app icon for that as well. You can see the case study here: http://www.jasonthue.com/projects/vayaway-ux-ui-design

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
