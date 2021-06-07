Jason Thue

Daily UI // 004 // Calculator

Daily UI // 004 // Calculator
For the Calculator Daily UI challenge, I designed a simple flow for a tip calculation app for the 44mm Apple Watch called TipCalc. I studied their guidelines in order to try to make it as realistic as possible.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
