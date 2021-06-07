TWANG COMPANY LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
A concept logo created for TWANG COMPANY where the requirement was to create a bold and strong ambigram / lettermark logo.
So here we combined letter T with Vertical lines that represent music sound bars as well as gives a sense of strength.
Logo forms a square in negative space that represents stability and power.
Color Blue was used to introduce freshness into the logo.