Anastasia Denisova

Yoga Website

Anastasia Denisova
Anastasia Denisova
  • Save
Yoga Website graphic design clean web site web landing mobile ux uiux design branding uidesign ui landingpage yoga
Download color palette

I designed a website for the yoga instructor who provides group classes for people with different levels. The main task was to create a design which brings calm and balance, as these qualities reflect the philosophy of yoga.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121071805/Yoga-Website?

Anastasia Denisova
Anastasia Denisova

More by Anastasia Denisova

View profile
    • Like