Daily UI // 003 // Landing Page

Daily UI // 003 // Landing Page web branding ui dailyui ux
For my Landing Page design for Daily UI, I opted to design with tablet in mind. I chose a pastel color palette as I thought it aligned nicely with the holistic health and wellness space. I used the Blush plugin in Figma for the illustration.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
