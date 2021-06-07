Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PayPark

PayPark cars parking lot logodesign digital uiux ux car parking parking carpark ui logotype logo design branding
Paypark is a user-friendly application that allows for quick, safe and convenient parking without the use of a ticket machine. The app automatically calculates the cost of parking and deducts the amount from your digital wallet, and you do not waste your time on parking fee activities.

