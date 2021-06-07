Welcome Screen - Chromabill

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I took some time to update our welcome screen. My goal for this was to have our CTA "Sign Up" front and center. Our learn more section provides our value proposition to enable users to learn more about the app benefits. Lastly, we added social sign up to make it as quick and hassle-free to join.