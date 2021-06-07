Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tony Conte

Welcome Screen - Chromabill

Tony Conte
Tony Conte
Welcome Screen - Chromabill branding chromabill illustration logo design bills money finance app fintech app finance app graphic design 3d
I took some time to update our welcome screen. My goal for this was to have our CTA "Sign Up" front and center. Our learn more section provides our value proposition to enable users to learn more about the app benefits. Lastly, we added social sign up to make it as quick and hassle-free to join.

Tony Conte
Tony Conte

