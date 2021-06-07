The postman delivers a letter

Trending designs to inspire you
The scene takes place inside a living room.
It is sunset, the sun enters the large windows and creates long shadows.
A woman reads a letter that has just arrived.
From a window we see the postman walking away.
Meanwhile, the man sitting in the chair reads the newspaper absorbed.
And their baby plays on the carpet.