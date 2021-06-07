Jason Thue

Daily UI // 002 // Checkout

dailyui ui ux
Day 2 of the Daily UI Challenge. I regularly see these from our house in Pagosa Springs, CO and used that as inspiration. Photo by Snapwire from Pexels. https://www.pexels.com/@snapwire

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
