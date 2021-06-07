Space Milk ( Brand Design )

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Space Milk is milk that comes in 3 main flavors. The symbol of this milk is a cow that travels to space, the fuel of her rocket is milk. Milk is the fuel of our body and we all know its goodness.
This is only small piece of a project. So I am inviting you to see whole project on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121073281/Space-Milk-%28-Brand-Design-%29