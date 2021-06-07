Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Space Milk ( Brand Design )

Space Milk ( Brand Design ) ux vector ui ai illustration packaging design design branding brand logo
Space Milk is milk that comes in 3 main flavors. The symbol of this milk is a cow that travels to space, the fuel of her rocket is milk. Milk is the fuel of our body and we all know its goodness.

This is only small piece of a project. So I am inviting you to see whole project on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121073281/Space-Milk-%28-Brand-Design-%29

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
