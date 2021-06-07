Rose Tichava

TICHÝ | TICHY BRAND

Project I started during my COVID furlough break. It was used to sharpen photoshop and branding skills. Taught my self how to set up a Shopify store - as well as how to connect it to FB/IG - sell products on those platforms through FB ads etc.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
