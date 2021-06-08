AR Shakir
Redwhale

Crypto Currency Dashboard UI Concept

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Currency Dashboard UI Concept crypto ui bitcoin website webapp app ux ui list view table view sidebar graphs analytics blockchain crypto dashboard user dashboard admin panel admin ui dashboard ui dashboad dashboard
Crypto Currency Dashboard UI Concept crypto ui bitcoin website webapp app ux ui list view table view sidebar graphs analytics blockchain crypto dashboard user dashboard admin panel admin ui dashboard ui dashboad dashboard
Crypto Currency Dashboard UI Concept crypto ui bitcoin website webapp app ux ui list view table view sidebar graphs analytics blockchain crypto dashboard user dashboard admin panel admin ui dashboard ui dashboad dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept 01.jpg
  2. Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept 02.jpg
  3. Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept 03.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for Crypto Currency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept 01.jpg
400 KB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like