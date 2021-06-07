Lina

#DailyUI | Credit Card Checkout | Day 2

Hi hi! U you doing well?

This is the second day of #DailyUI challenge - Credit Card Checkout.
Took about an hour. Perhaps I would have done it faster if I hadn't thought about some of the details.
Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
