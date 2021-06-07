Josh Giblette

A little piece of heaven | Munchmap travel & food blog

Josh Giblette
Josh Giblette
Hire Me
  • Save
A little piece of heaven | Munchmap travel & food blog
Download color palette

Personal side project to help map and log travel and food recommendations from a curated network of family and friends.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Josh Giblette
Josh Giblette
UX leader, designer & storyteller - currently at Salesforce
Hire Me

More by Josh Giblette

View profile
    • Like