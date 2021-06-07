Collage for Oversee #3

Trending designs to inspire you
Yet another collage I made for Oversee
This is the text I needed to illustrate -
Oversee makes it possible to be close from a distance!
The flow of information and the maintenance of effective communication between employees and the prompt transfer of the same information is a major challenge in remote working.
The Oversee Shift module not only records the start and end times of the working day, but also provides an opportunity to inform employees about current changes in documentation, instructions and to conduct surveys on employee well-being.