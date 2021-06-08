Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Playhub Logo Concept

Playhub Logo Concept ar video logo server player connection community tech gamer gaming play hub mark icon gradient identity branding for sale premade unused logo
Hello friends,

This is another unused logo proposal from a recent logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

The concept idea was a combination of "hub", "play" button, and "community" symbols.

The logo is available for sale.

