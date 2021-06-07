Lāsma Fedotova

Collage for Oversee #2

Collage I made for Oversee
This was the text -
Decision-making based on analytical data is the future!

Hesitant decisions without data can be time consuming and may not be accurate or with errors. Oversee collects production process data from other systems, employee in-app activities that provide an accurate overview and allow you to make informed, data-based decisions.

Step into the Future!

