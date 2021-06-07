Matheus Francischini

TASKR - Task Management App UI

Matheus Francischini
Matheus Francischini
  • Save
TASKR - Task Management App UI manager task app ux minimal flat
Download color palette

Quick look at a task manager UI I designed few months ago. Let me know what you guys think.

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113817655/Taskr-App-UXUI-Case-Study

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Matheus Francischini
Matheus Francischini

More by Matheus Francischini

View profile
    • Like