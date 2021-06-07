Zicon Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
250 Free Icon in 2 Style to make your design beautiful. Icons look Smooth at any size.
24 pixels keyline grid and look smooth in any size.
I'm accepting new icon requests.
Download for free:
https://gumroad.com/l/Zicon
contact me:
zahra.saedi28@gmail.com