Zahra Saedi

Zicon Pack

Zicon Pack
250 Free Icon in 2 Style to make your design beautiful. Icons look Smooth at any size.

24 pixels keyline grid and look smooth in any size.

I'm accepting new icon requests.

Download for free:
https://gumroad.com/l/Zicon

contact me:
zahra.saedi28@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Zahra Saedi

