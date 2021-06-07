Kateřina Böhme

Creative industry - mobile website

Creative industry - mobile website
Today I would like to share with you a new minimalist concept that I have been working on for the last months. Let me introduce you to creative news website.

I was inspired by japanese minimalist design and wide fonts that are more popular nowadays.

