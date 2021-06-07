Creative industry - mobile website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
Today I would like to share with you a new minimalist concept that I have been working on for the last months. Let me introduce you to creative news website.
I was inspired by japanese minimalist design and wide fonts that are more popular nowadays.
Cheers,
Katerina
-----
💬 If you have any questions or work inquiry don't hesitate to contact me at katerina.bohme@gmail.com