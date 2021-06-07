Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Tariq

Cricket App

Mohammad Tariq
Mohammad Tariq
  • Save
Cricket App branding photoshop ui ux design adobe xd
Download color palette

Cricket is an Indian cricket news app. It features news, articles and live coverage of cricket matches including videos, text commentary, player stats and team rankings.
check out the whole project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121064149/Cricket-Mobile-App

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Mohammad Tariq
Mohammad Tariq

More by Mohammad Tariq

View profile
    • Like