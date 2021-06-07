Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maynooth App

adobe xd photoshop ux ui design
Maynooth Furniture is a new business, selling adorable high-end design furniture made in Ireland. After building a successful e-commerce presence, they launched their app for people to browse & purchase furniture anytime from their phone.
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
