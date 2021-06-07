1128 Logo Design and Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Building a brand from the ground up is always a great endeavor. I had the chance to create a logo and then to develop and apply a style guide for the entire 1128 brand.