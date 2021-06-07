Dane Goodwin

Mims Bakery Logo food illustration identity bread logo branding
Brand design and illustration for Mims Bakery. I wanted to capture the warm goodness of a fresh loaf of sourdough in the color scheme, typography, and style of the brand.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
