WTF (What The Forest)?

doodles drawing jelly rolls concept ink sketch wip illustration character
Just a little two pager doodle in the sketch book (Next painting concept?)... Did this one on grey toned paper with Microns, Jelly Rolls, Brush Tip Faber-Castells for the lowlights

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
