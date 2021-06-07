Oak Hall Estate — History

Trending designs to inspire you
"For over 100 years, Oak Hall has stood perched on its hill overlooking Penbobscot Bay. Built to stand the tests of time, it has changed remarkably little since it was first dreamt up by Ira M. Cobe for his wife Annie."
— http://oakhallestate.org/history
Engraving by @Steven_Noble