Fernando Maclen

Oak Hall Estate — History

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen
  • Save
Oak Hall Estate — History editorial timeline responsive website mobile engraving history mansion estate oak hall
Download color palette

"For over 100 years, Oak Hall has stood perched on its hill overlooking Penbobscot Bay. Built to stand the tests of time, it has changed remarkably little since it was first dreamt up by Ira M. Cobe for his wife Annie."

http://oakhallestate.org/history

Engraving by @Steven_Noble

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen

More by Fernando Maclen

View profile
    • Like