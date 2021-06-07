Tyler Henke

Father's Day 2020 TShirt

Tyler Henke
Tyler Henke
  • Save
Father's Day 2020 TShirt vector typography illustration design
Download color palette

My client and I collaborated to design a T-shirt for her son and granddaughter, to celebrate their first Father's Day! After extensive research and communication, I sent her the final productand she could not have been happier.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Tyler Henke
Tyler Henke

More by Tyler Henke

View profile
    • Like