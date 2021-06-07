Voyager- An intergalactic space exploration product

Trending designs to inspire you
What if we could go from one planet to the other? Very well, those days aren't that far when we would be able to do it.
For that, we will need a combined digital solution, where the users can explore options, and check which one would they like to explore.
Also, digital devices are getting more smaller and compact, with high tech usability to perform various tasks. Hence, I decided to use a wearable device as my prototype.
