Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

Voyager- An intergalactic space exploration product

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
  • Save
Voyager- An intergalactic space exploration product solar space app space exploration space watch apple applewatch illustration design ux app ui uiux dailyui
Download color palette

What if we could go from one planet to the other? Very well, those days aren't that far when we would be able to do it.
For that, we will need a combined digital solution, where the users can explore options, and check which one would they like to explore.
Also, digital devices are getting more smaller and compact, with high tech usability to perform various tasks. Hence, I decided to use a wearable device as my prototype.

Please leave a comment about the feedback, and press L if you liked it!

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

More by Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

View profile
    • Like