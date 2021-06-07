Coloring book pages for children | Sea, Marine life

Collection of simple coloring pages for kids (and adults). Sea animals, fish, Marine life.

What is included: 5 single pages, 1 coloring placard.

Beautiful simple drawings with patterns and small details. This collection include single coloring pages with fish, dolphin, seahorse, corals, shells, reefs. All the illustrations are presented in the preview images.

The files come in a the size of a regular piece of paper 8.5 x 11. Product include:

- PDF file with all drawings for printing.

- SVG files for vector editing.