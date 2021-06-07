Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fernando Maclen

Oak Hall Estate — Grounds

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen
  • Save
Oak Hall Estate — Grounds website editorial gallery blueprints grounds maine northport mansion estate oak hall
Download color palette

"The grounds of Oak Hall were designed in 1912 by Warren H. Manning, proponent of the naturalistic wild garden approach to landscape architecture. His work lives on over 100 years later as a testament to his vision and the natural beauty of coastal Maine."

https://oakhallestate.org/grounds

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen

More by Fernando Maclen

View profile
    • Like