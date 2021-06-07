Oak Hall Estate — Grounds

Trending designs to inspire you
"The grounds of Oak Hall were designed in 1912 by Warren H. Manning, proponent of the naturalistic wild garden approach to landscape architecture. His work lives on over 100 years later as a testament to his vision and the natural beauty of coastal Maine."
— https://oakhallestate.org/grounds