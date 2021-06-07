Nazar Kulikov

Trading App – Sidebar Explorations

When there are more navigation points than usual, it's important to create a convenient experience of interaction with it. I used dims and a bright gradient to focus the user on the menu item they are currently on.

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop me a line!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
