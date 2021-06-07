Trading App – Sidebar Explorations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When there are more navigation points than usual, it's important to create a convenient experience of interaction with it. I used dims and a bright gradient to focus the user on the menu item they are currently on.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop me a line!