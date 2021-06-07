Trading App – Iconset

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am very proud to use the lovely open-source Remix Icon library. I found many icons that fit the needs and display various functions of the trading platform. Highly recommended!
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop me a line!