Trading App – Risk Tracking

A few details from a trading project I was working on this spring. One of the important tasks was to build convenient, high-contrast navigation so that users could quickly navigate among the huge functionality.
Also, an important wish of the client was to use only a dark theme, for more convenient reading of a huge amount of numbers and information.
