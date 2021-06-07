Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nazar Kulikov

Trading App – Risk Tracking

Trading App – Risk Tracking
A few details from a trading project I was working on this spring. One of the important tasks was to build convenient, high-contrast navigation so that users could quickly navigate among the huge functionality.

Also, an important wish of the client was to use only a dark theme, for more convenient reading of a huge amount of numbers and information.

Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on? Drop me a line!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
