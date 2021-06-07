John Palmer

Monstography - I

Monstography - I monster minimal vector character illustration typography type typeface
With the letter 'I' being a pretty simple rectangle shape, I went into this one thinking it would be a breeze compared to previous monsters. Turns out the opposite was true! Trying to compress a design down into a narrow shape while still having depth and interest proved to be a real challenge.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
