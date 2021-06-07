Charles De Mount

CEA – Brand Identity & Landing Page For a Sales Consultancy

CEA – Brand Identity & Landing Page For a Sales Consultancy branding design
I was lucky for the two founders to give me chance to assist in creating the branding guidelines and website for their newly formed Sales Consultancy as my first design project. Orpheus Pro & Acumin Pro were paired to invoke the shared experience they had in their field.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
