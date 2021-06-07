Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI 001: "Sign Up"
Kicking off the daily UI challenge and trying to make shots as accessible as possible. I started off with a brighter, beachier aqua background, but that failed contrast ratio against the yellow "join us" so I switched to teal to keep the fun paper cut-out display text.
While the display text was workable on the desktop web browser version, it did not quite pass contrast ratio or meet AA/AAA standards on the mobile-responsive version. The paper cut-out display text was generally more challenging to read on the mobile-responsive version.
Tools: Figma