Daily UI 001: "Sign Up"

Kicking off the daily UI challenge and trying to make shots as accessible as possible. I started off with a brighter, beachier aqua background, but that failed contrast ratio against the yellow "join us" so I switched to teal to keep the fun paper cut-out display text.

While the display text was workable on the desktop web browser version, it did not quite pass contrast ratio or meet AA/AAA standards on the mobile-responsive version. The paper cut-out display text was generally more challenging to read on the mobile-responsive version.

Tools: Figma