Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a small shot about the Iconset logo redesign made for fun.
Personal training on Figma.
Iconset is free, cross-platform and fast SVG icons manager app for designers, developers or product teams. Works on both Mac and Windows.