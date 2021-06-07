Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kévin Sachs

Iconset — Logo Redesign

Kévin Sachs
Kévin Sachs
design iconset prototype redesign graphic design logo branding
Just a small shot about the Iconset logo redesign made for fun.
Personal training on Figma.

Iconset is free, cross-platform and fast SVG icons manager app for designers, developers or product teams. Works on both Mac and Windows.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Kévin Sachs
Kévin Sachs
