Vivivian
Vitality Studio

3D icons pack update

Vivivian
Vitality Studio
Vivivian for Vitality Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
3D icons pack update ui ios15 octane render octane icons ios app ios c4d branding bigsur 3d icon 3d design
Download color palette

Today is iOS15 Apple events. 20 new 3D icons have been updated and adapted to macos and ios, free updates and 20% discount for new users（code : ios15go ), enjoy 🥳
https://gumroad.com/l/VitalityStudio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Vitality Studio
Vitality Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Vitality Studio

View profile
    • Like