dongkyu lim

Beginning with Art Deco, but ends up with the Cyberpunk...?

Beginning with Art Deco, but ends up with the Cyberpunk...? cityscape motorcycle futuristic perspective drawing decopunk artdeco cyberpunk punk illustration
I started to creating a retro version motorcycle and Art Deco style cityscape but ended up with cyberpunk style bike with futuristic cityscape ;) But, it was useful time to experiment various neon effects, perspective drawings, and gradients.

Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling
