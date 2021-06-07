Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forests Layered Font

Forests Layered Font forest font adventure nature forest ui illustration design branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation serif lettering elegant fonts sans serif logo display
Download color palette

It is very easy to use. Write with all 3 layers, 2 layers or just 1, change the color of each layer to get different effects and illustrations. Make sure to always type with CAPS on. The font has only uppercase letters and numbers and lowercase won't work.

