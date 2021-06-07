Font Resources

Cecilia Octavia - Minimal Sans Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Cecilia Octavia - Minimal Sans Serif Font typefaces display fonts display font typeface typography branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui illustration design serif lettering elegant fonts sans serif logo display
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Introducing Cecilia Octavia - a minimal sans serif font with modern and elegant vibes. It's soft curves are slightly feminine and luxurious, but it also makes it extremely legible while maintaining a unique character style.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like