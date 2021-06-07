3D Game Icon Generator v.02

💚💚 Download Link 💚💚

DACON is an icon set dedicated to game designers and developers. It’s a premium, high quality, and carefully crafted icon set in semi-3D-cartoony style. Very suitable to use on any websites, casual games on mobile or any other devices.

All shapes are based on paths and smart objects, so it’s super easy to customize. Each icon contains 3 main colors that can edit globally so the whole icon set will be match with your current design’s color theme.