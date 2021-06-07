3D Mania

3D Game Icon Generator v.01

3D Mania
3D Mania
  • Save
3D Game Icon Generator v.01 icons icon game icon game assets game branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui logo design 3d art 3d animation illustration 3d illustration 3d character app page
Download color palette

💚💚 Download Link 💚💚

DACON is an icon set dedicated to game designers and developers. It’s a premium, high quality, and carefully crafted icon set in semi-3D-cartoony style. Very suitable to use on any websites, casual games on mobile or any other devices.

All shapes are based on paths and smart objects, so it’s super easy to customize. Each icon contains 3 main colors that can edit globally so the whole icon set will be match with your current design’s color theme.

3D Mania
3D Mania

More by 3D Mania

View profile
    • Like