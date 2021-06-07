Autocad 3d modelling

Trending designs to inspire you
I have tried this 3d model using Autocad 2022. I have used the 3d modelling workspace and have used solid modelling panel commands and used RMAT command to give coloring and used visualize tab for visual effects like lighting, shining etc and completed with rendering process. I hope this impresses a little.