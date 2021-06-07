Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
P Bharath Mani kumar

Autocad 3d modelling

P Bharath Mani kumar
P Bharath Mani kumar
  • Save
Autocad 3d modelling 3d modelling design
Download color palette

I have tried this 3d model using Autocad 2022. I have used the 3d modelling workspace and have used solid modelling panel commands and used RMAT command to give coloring and used visualize tab for visual effects like lighting, shining etc and completed with rendering process. I hope this impresses a little.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
P Bharath Mani kumar
P Bharath Mani kumar

More by P Bharath Mani kumar

View profile
    • Like