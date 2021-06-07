Federal Public Defender Central District of California

Looking for a timeless, elegant and modern design for our letterhead and logo. Our website is www.fpdcdca.org so you can incorporate the mission, vision and values into the design. As we also included a request for a NEW LOGO design, please be sure to include logo design options.

We are a public interest criminal defense organization that represents indigent people charged with federal crimes. Please weave the mission/vision/values and our practice area into the logo design.