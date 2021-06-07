Good for Sale
Vikiiing
Vitality Studio

3D icons update

Vikiiing
Vitality Studio
Vikiiing for Vitality Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
3D icons update ux illustration branding c4d icons 3d
3D icons update ux illustration branding c4d icons 3d
3D icons update ux illustration branding c4d icons 3d
Download color palette
  1. icons0608.png
  2. ios-icon16002.png
  3. Frame 20.jpeg

iOS14 3D icons

Price
$19.90
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
iOS14 3D icons
$19.90
Buy now

Today is the iOS15 Apple events. 20 new 3D icons have been updated and adapted to macos and ios, free updates and 20% discount for new users（code : ios15go ), enjoy🥳 https://gumroad.com/l/VitalityStudio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Vitality Studio
Vitality Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Vitality Studio

View profile
    • Like