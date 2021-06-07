Mauro Bertolino

Letter H Logo Concepts

Letter H Logo Concepts uber connection tour way colorful abstract travel user modern icon app flat monogram identity design logo branding brand h letter
HyperThat is an application that connects travelers and people in general in meetings. These are some of the concepts that were created to present to the client.

If you need a new logo, contact me here: domibit@gmail.com

