Check my honest Site Ranker Pro 2.0 Review & $5000 Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/site-ranker-pro-2-0-review-oto/

When it comes to ranking local sites there are two things that will give you a massive advantages over your competition. One thing is having pages for ever service/city your client services, the other is having unique and relevant content on this pages.

When you have a specific page that matches the exact keyword somebody is searching for like “plumbing help in aurora” you are way more likely to rank than a site that just has a “services” page.

The problem is creating those pages is time consuming and can be expensive if you are outsourcing, which is the reason most local marketers don’t take advantage of this method: Site Ranker Pro 2.0.

That’s what is so powerful about the Site Ranker Pro 2.0 plugin I am going to tell you about. You can literally create 1000’s of geo targeted pages with readable content in just minutes. The best part is these keywords bring in RED HOT leads for your clients and you can easily charge $1,000/mo for this service with minimal ongoing work.

If you haven’t added this killer new plugin to your arsenal make sure you do asap because the launch is ending soon.

But before that, let’s get to know more about this amazing product

ABOUT THE PRODUCT

Site Ranker Pro 2.0 works on the basis of ranking local businesses for hundreds, sometimes thousands of highly targeted longtail keywords with just minutes of work!

These are the type of keywords that turn into real “foot traffic” for local businesses and you can easily charge $1,000/mo and up for this service!

The best part is this works amazing yet only takes 15 minutes of work to setup! What’s also awesome is during the launch period you can snag this powerful plugin for a one time price and it includes some awesome features such as a lead gen content creator.

SITE RANKER PRO 2.0 REVIEW – ABOUT THE AUTHOR

This unique and powerful package is brought to you by Neil Macpherson, a seasoning vendor who accumulated massive amount in experience and expertise in the field of online marketing.

Some of his remarkable launches in this lucrative field are Real Estate Marketing Unleashed,Home Services Unleashed, Local Lead Drop 3.0, Evergreen Client Machine, Local Lead Funnels, Secret Copy Hacks, Instant Video Agency, Instant Agency Theme.

In fact these guys behind this plugin (Robert and Neil) having been using it for years and have clients paying them up to $3k/mo recurring for using this method. So you know you’re in good hand purchasing and utilizing this product!