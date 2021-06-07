Email Overload

Self-initiated illustration for an article called “Email Broke the Office. Here's How to Fix It”, a review on the book “A World Without Email: Reimagining Work in an Age of Communication Overload“ by computer scientist Cal Newport.

In this illustration I’ve used a Möbius loop as a reference to an endless flow of emails that accompanies people throughout the daily routine.

The original article is written by Clay Skipper and was published in GQ on March 9, 2021